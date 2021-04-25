Drive-thru breakfast benefits Kids Escaping Drugs

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Lodge hosted a drive-thru breakfast Sunday morning, providing warm meals for a good cause.
For $8 customers received scrambled eggs, sausage, grits, pancakes, home-fries and more, with proceeds benefiting Kids Escaping Drugs.
Kids Escaping Drugs (KED) helps Western New York families and adolescents who are struggling with addiction.
According to KED's website, "We are dedicated to ending the drug epidemic in Western New York by empowering families to live a life free from the disease of addiction through community outreach, education, and as the only residential treatment facility for adolescents ages 12-24."
