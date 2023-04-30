Helping hands: Drive-through food collection event held in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Neighbors in Lockport were lending a helping hand with a drive-through food collection event.
The food will be added to Sister Helen's Food Pantry at St. John the Baptist Church.
Organizers told 2 On Your Side that plenty of people donate around the holidays, but when it comes to summertime while the kids are out of school, they don't see as many donations.
"We have a record of the people who are here, and how many people are in their family, and we generally find out what their needs are," organizer Rick Mann said. "And we tell them to come in, we have a list of what we give for a large or small family, and we also have things they can take extra if they need it."
Many church-goers bring donations on Sundays, before Mass.
The food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.
RELATED VIDEO: