Dream Juice Bar coming to Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

Just in time to be ready for holiday shoppers, a Niagara Falls entrepreneur is expanding his dream with a larger business site.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Just in time to be ready for holiday shoppers, a Niagara Falls entrepreneur is expanding his dream with a larger business site inside the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

Sherrad Jones has moved his Dream Juice bar into the mall near the Nike Outlet from 2623 Pine Ave., where he launched the business in late June.

The business focuses on cold-pressed juice, smoothies, as well as protein shakes, energy bombs and salads. Jones had been working as a fork truck operator with General Motors, where his co-workers frequently asked about his homemade smoothies and juices.

He says a rent increase at his original site, which was smaller, prompted the search for a new location, when he heard about the space inside the mall. At the new site, he has room for customers to eat in and to get to know mall employee customers.