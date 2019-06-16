BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Annual Hope Chest Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival was held on Saturday, at Buffalo Riverworks. The event was free to spectators, encouraging everyone of all ages to come out and support breast cancer survivors.

Over 40 corporate, community and breast cancer teams participated in the dragon boat races, all ranging from different experience levels.

The event featured a basket raffle, a merchandise sale, refreshments and various activities for kids. All proceeds went to Hope Chest of Buffalo, a nonprofit that provides exercise and emotional support to breast cancer survivors.

