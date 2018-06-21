June is Pride month and in recognition of the LGBTQ Plus community, the Olean Public Library invited a drag queen to read to children.

During the event, local drag queen, Flo Leeta, read age appropriate books about gender identity to dozens of kids.

The event sparked protest from some members of the community, both in person and on social media. However, there were dozens of parents that were in support of the event and brought their children.

"The rural towns need things like this to bring visibility to LGBTQ Plus people and I think we all need to be better allies and advocates for the LGBT people in our lives," Flo Leeta said.

A spokesperson for the library says they chose to host the event during pride month as a celebration of the community's diversity.

© 2018 WGRZ