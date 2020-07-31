Dr. Rhonda Ricks remembered through upcoming street designation

The late Dr. Ricks is remembered for being a dreamer and trailblazer who promoted the visibility of women and minority owned businesses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dr. Rhonda Ricks is remembered by local leaders as a dreamer, a trailblazer, and a leader in real estate who promoted women and minority owned businesses. Her influence was felt heavily on Buffalo's East Side, where she grew up.

Ricks passed away in June of 2019 from cancer, but her work continues to impact the community. She spent many years of her career creating affordable, equitable housing in Buffalo.

And now, the roadway adjacent to one of her last projects will bare her name and memory for years to come. On Friday, Mayor Brown and other elected officials announced that a ceremonial sign in honor of Ricks will go up at the corner of Broadway and Mortimer Street, where The Forge on Broadway sits.

“If you looked back 10-15 years ago, no one would have dreamed of the advancements and developments on the East Side of Buffalo. Dr. Rhonda Ricks was one of those dreamers that could see the possibilities and endlessly worked until she accomplished those dreams,” said Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen.

The mixed-used development site began construction in late 2018, and was a project that Ricks had long envisioned. Ricks had grown up only three blocks away from the site, which used to be the Buffalo Forge Company.

Additionally, the city plans to name the new road that goes through the The Forge "Dr. Rhonda Ricks Way."

“Dr. Ricks deserves the naming of this new street, located in the middle of her dream project, as a lasting memorial to her hard work and dedication to this project, and to the City of Buffalo. We should all continue to work to accomplish our dreams, like Dr. Rhonda Ricks," Pridgen said.

In her lifetime, Ricks accomplished many things, including earning a PhD in education. She left her corporate career after earning her PhD to work in real estate development, and was president and CEO of R+A+R Development.