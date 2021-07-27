Dr. Charles Drew Science Magnet School to continue safety protocols during summer programs following BB gun incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools says the Dr. Charles Drew Science Magnet School #59 will continue all safety protocols, including the wanding of students, for the remainder of the summer program following an incident involving a BB gun.
The school was put on lockdown last week after a 14-year-old male allegedly brought a BB gun into the building. An investigation by Buffalo Police resulted in the discovery of a second inoperable gun in the student's backpack. According to police, the gun did not have ammunition.
A Buffalo Police spokesperson says no charges will be filed against the student due to his age, and the fact that the gun was inoperable.
Buffalo Public Schools released a statement saying in part:
"Though police report that the gun in question was not operable, and therefore unpunishable by state law, at no time does the Buffalo Public School District condone implied threats through words, weapons, or violence of any kind. Any and all students who feel threatened in school or beyond should bring the matter to the attention of an adult within their school immediately, and actions to ensure the safety of all will be taken seriously and swiftly. Those who make threats will face the consequences outlined in our student Code of Conduct approved by our Board of Education."