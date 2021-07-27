Dr. Charles Drew Science Magnet School to continue safety protocols during summer programs following BB gun incident

The school was put on lockdown last week after a 14-year-old male allegedly brought a BB gun into the building. An investigation by Buffalo Police resulted in the discovery of a second inoperable gun in the student's backpack. According to police, the gun did not have ammunition.

"Though police report that the gun in question was not operable, and therefore unpunishable by state law, at no time does the Buffalo Public School District condone implied threats through words, weapons, or violence of any kind. Any and all students who feel threatened in school or beyond should bring the matter to the attention of an adult within their school immediately, and actions to ensure the safety of all will be taken seriously and swiftly. Those who make threats will face the consequences outlined in our student Code of Conduct approved by our Board of Education."