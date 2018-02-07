GRAND ISLAND, NY - When you come up on a road construction crew, the person holding the sign to tell you to stop or slow down is called a flagger.

That's what Bob Bartosz has been doing for nearly five years, for Erie County Department of Public Works, and he has a lot of stories of grotesque behavior from belligerent drivers.

"I've had cars come at me, swerve at me, just enough to hit the brakes, it's pretty crazy out there," he said, "I've just been sworn at, been threatened, the hand signal gestures."

He says this type of stuff happens at least a few times a week and seems to be getting worse, with drivers throwing things at DPW workers and even spitting at them.

"70 to 80-percent of the public is pretty belligerent with us, seems that we're inconveniencing them," Bartosz said.

"You have to hold your composure and try to be courteous and it's tough. It makes for a hard day - you gotta be tough skinned," he said when asked how he feels about it.

We asked Bartosz if he ever fears for his personal safety or the safety of crew members.

"I do, that's part of my job," he replied.

2 On Your Side also spoke with Deputy Highway Commissioner Charles Sickler about the issues, asking if there is anything that can be done to help flaggers.

"You know it's a tough situation, I think you see a general decline in the public politeness," Sickler said.

Officials with Erie County DPW say that there will be talk about possibly adding Sheriff's deputies to high traffic areas to try to address these issues and then, also the possibility of putting body cameras on DPW workers.

"If our workers and safety is involved, if they could possibly get hurt them we need to ramp it up somehow," Sickler said.

But, until that happens, Bartosz wants drivers in a rush to take it easy.

"We're out there doing a job, we're fixing the roads for you, we're trying to do our best. A couple minutes here or there is not worth you running me over," he said.

