BUFFALO, NY — 'Dining Out for Life' returned to dozens of restaurants across Western New York on Tuesday evening.

Each participating restaurant donated a portion of the money they earned to Evergreen Health Services. Evergreen Health provides services to those living with HIV and AIDS.

"Everything from medical specialty care to care coordination, we have a full service pharmacy, mental health counseling, transportation, housing, nutrition, wellness," Rob Baird with Evergreen Health said. "There's really a lot of we offer the community that many folks don't realize we have."

This is the 16th year for 'Dining Out For Life."

