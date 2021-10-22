Downtown's historic Ulrich's Tavern plans late fall reopening

Owner Sal Buscaglia is back at it, working on renovations and maintenance to reopen Ulrich’s between mid-November and early December.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — About a year ago, Ulrich’s Tavern closed during the pandemic, telling followers in a Facebook post it would reopen in the spring.

But ongoing issues related to state regulations as well as the drop in workers downtown led Owner Sal Buscaglia to reconsider plans, even contemplating putting the historic bar/restaurant up for sale.

