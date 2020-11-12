St. Paul's Episcopal Church will host Christmas in Cathedral Park

The downtown Christmas Eve event will be a socially-distanced opportunity to celebrate the holiday, with to-go blessings and communion, a lights show and carols.

Religious holidays are looking a bit different this year, but it isn't stopping local churches from finding creative ways to be spiritually connected, even if it has to be socially-distanced.

St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Buffalo is offering both an in-person Christmas Eve event, called "Christmas in Cathedral Park," and virtual celebrations of the holiday.

Christmas in Cathedral Park will take place on Christmas Eve, at 139 Pearl Street, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a light show projected onto the sides of the historic church, and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be carols from the Rockwell Brass Quintet.

Individuals attending are invited to enjoy the experience from their car or to walk through the park. Masks and social distancing are required for this event.

St. Paul's says if planning to drive through to see the light show, turn onto Main Street from Church Street and then take an immediate right onto Cathedral Park.

For those electing to stay home for Christmas, St. Paul's will also offer Christmas celebrations virtually, at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. on Christmas day.

Christmas Eve will be a reflection on the birth of Christ, and Christmas Day will be a service with "prayer, scripture reading, a sermon and seasonal sounds on the pipe organ."

For more information on the services, visit SPCBuffalo.org.