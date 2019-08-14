NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls has won $10 million in the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a visit to the cataract city on Wednesday. The democrat told the crowd on hand that Niagara Falls won first place in the statewide competition.

The money will be used in the Bridge District but specific projects were not announced.

The City of Lockport recently won a $10 million DRI award and started using the money on projects in 2019.

