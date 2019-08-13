BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before now, the lawn outside of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library's central location in Lafayette Square wasn't much to see. Now it's an official city park, with trees, of flowers, and plenty places to read. The transformation is thanks to a $175,000 dollar grant from Southwest Airlines.

The reading garden will host library activities throughout the year, even in the winter. It will soon add a dog park and additional benches.

There is a celebration of the new park happening until 7pm Tuesday featuring music, dancing, food trucks and more. Learn more about the reading garden and other Buffalo and Erie County Public Library programming at www.buffalolib.org.