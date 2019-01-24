BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pilot program will keep the Erie County Auto Bureau's downtown office open an extra hour one day a month.

The office will be open on the last Thursday of January, February and March until 5:15 starting next Thursday, January 31.

County Clerk Mickey Kearns says he's heard from a number of city residents who work until 3 or 4 p.m. and can't make it downtown before the office closes at 4:15.

"I do hope these residents take advantage of the extra hour on Thursdays in order to conduct DMV business at their local Auto Bureau," said Kearns.

"However, if we find that the extra hour is also not economically prudent, I will be mindful not to waste taxpayer dollars if there is no financial benefit."

Employees working the extra hour will be paid overtime. At the end of the test run, based on the amount of traffic, a decision will be made to either continue with the additional hours or return to the regular hours.

A complete listing of all Erie County Auto Bureau locations and hours, including mobile sites, can be found here.