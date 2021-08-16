Downtown Disaster Drill taking place in Springville

Springville Volunteer Fire Department and other aid companies will complete training on a simulated fire on Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — Residents of Springville should be aware of a simulated fire happening in the village downtown in less than two weeks.

The Springville Volunteer Fire Department and other mutual aid companies are participating in the Downtown Disaster Drill, where a simulated fire will be created on E. Main Street between S. Buffalo and Pearl streets.

A viewing area will be designated in Crosby's Mart parking lot. People viewing are asked to stay in this area for their safety.

Cars that are parked on E. Main Street and in the Shuttleworth Parking lot will not be able to move during the event. Mechanic Street will be closed to traffic and any parked cars need to be moved by 6 a.m.

E. Main Street traffic will be detoured at Newman Street to North Street to N. Central Avenue onto W. Main Street.

Power will be cut to building on the south side of E. Main Street from about 7:20 - 8:30 a.m. Those who will be effected have been notified.