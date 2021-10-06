Downtown Country Market opens for season once again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday marked the first day of the Downtown Country Market in Buffalo.
The market is now in its 39th season, and it runs every Thursday on Main Street between Court and Church streets through October 21.
Residents, workers and visitors will find an array of fruits, vegetables, plants and many other items available for purchase each week.
The market is held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Thursday.
If you do go to the market, you will need to wear a face mask. The Downtown Country Market was open last year as well, with strict COVID protocols in place.