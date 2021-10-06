Downtown Country Market opens for season once again

The market is in its 39th season, and it runs every Thursday on Main Street between Court and Church streets through October 21.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday marked the first day of the Downtown Country Market in Buffalo.

The market is now in its 39th season, and it runs every Thursday on Main Street between Court and Church streets through October 21.

Residents, workers and visitors will find an array of fruits, vegetables, plants and many other items available for purchase each week.

The market is held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Thursday.