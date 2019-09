BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash involving an ambulance happened in downtown Buffalo early this morning.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of East Tupper and Washington Street.

The ambulance, which was responding to a call, rolled onto its side.

Two ambulance crew members, as well as the driver of opposite vehicle were transported to ECMC.

Charges against the driver of the civilian vehicle are pending.