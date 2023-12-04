Downtown Bazaar opening in Theatre District Monday

The location will feature West Side Bazaar vendors displaced by the 2022 fire.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Downtown Bazaar will be opening in the 600 block of Main Street in the old Expo Market this Monday. The location, across the street from Shea's Performing Arts Center, will feature internationally themed retailers and restaurants. WEDI, the non-for-profit that coordinated the popular West Side Bazaar on Grant Street in Buffalo, is running this new location.

The West Side Bazaar suffered a fire in 2022, and several of the vendors displaced by the fire will have a presence in the Main Street location. While 007 Chinese Food found a new home in Hamburg, several other businesses haven't been able to reopen.

The new space is also a lot bigger. The West Side Bazaar on Grant Street was 3,200 square feet. This space is about 9,000 square feet, which is perfect for a small business incubator that's helped many people from the immigrant and refugee communities start their own businesses.

With some of the returning businesses, there will also be some new ones. Among the nationalities represented: a Sudanese restaurant, an Ethiopian restaurant, a Filipino restaurant, a south Asian retailer.

The Downtown Bazaar will open Monday. More information is available on the Downtown Bazaar website. The hours will be Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.