Downed transmission line leads to power outage in Niagara Falls

National Grid lost a transmission line, which feeds four substations, according to a city spokesperson on Saturday. Power was expected to be restored by 11 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're experiencing a power outage in Niagara Falls, you're not alone.

National Grid's 184 transmission line — a line that feeds the Harper, 8th, Welch, and Stephenson substations — was lost on Saturday night, according to a city spokesperson.

"This has caused approximately 8,000 customers in southern Niagara Falls to lose power. Crews are responding and investigating," the spokesperson said at 9:11 p.m.

The city later said power was expected to be restored around 11 p.m.

"Crews are working to restore a second line (183), which was out for maintenance. Bringing this back will re-energize the four substations so we can restore the customers," the city said in a statement at 9:30 p.m.