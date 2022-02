He has a warehouse at 368 Sycamore St. under contract with the deal expected to close within the next 45 days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has added another Buffalo building to his commercial real estate portfolio.

He has a warehouse at 368 Sycamore St. under contract with the deal expected to close within the next 45 days. He said he has no immediate plans for the 32,698-square-foot building.

“This is strictly a spec deal,” Jemal said. “This is what I do. I buy old buildings. I fix old buildings and I rent out of old buildings.”