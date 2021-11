Jemal is expected to close within the next few weeks on James Sandoro’s 529 Main St. building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal is acquiring a long-vacant Main Street building across from the Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel, which he bought earlier this fall.

Jemal is expected to close within the next few weeks on James Sandoro’s 529 Main St. building. Terms were not disclosed.

“I’m thrilled that Douglas is buying the building,” Sandoro said.