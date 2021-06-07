Double-sided drive-thru coffee shop in the works for West Seneca

The project, which goes to the West Seneca Planning Board on June 10 for a variance, will offer coffee, smoothies, croissants, cookies and bagels from local shops.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Alex Suffoletto is pretty sure that people will want to see a continuation of the quick, drive-up service they’ve become accustomed to during the pandemic.

That’s one reason he’s optimistic about Amalfi Express Café, a double-sided drive-thru coffee shop he’s planning at 220 Center Road, West Seneca.

