Doors Open Buffalo returns this weekend

Doors Open Buffalo returns on Saturday, Sept. 25, allowing the public a look inside dozens of landmark buildings in the Queen City.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers will have the opportunity this weekend to explore Buffalo's diverse architecture free of charge.

Doors Open Buffalo returns on Saturday, Sept. 25, allowing the public a look inside dozens of landmark buildings in the Queen City. Anyone looking to attend the free event must register online.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say the self-guided event will follow all COVID guidelines from the CDC, state and county. Face masks will be required for all visitors in all buildings.

"You can get inside 32 different buildings downtown and on Saturday morning, go to any of the buildings going there listed on our website," said Brad Hahn, the executive director of Explore Buffalo. "Go to the building, you'll get a wristband that'll give you access to all the other buildings and you also get the program with the map to guide you around the day."

Save the date for Doors Open 2021! Join Explore Buffalo on Saturday, September 25, 2021, for a FREE self-guided event that will get you inside dozens of landmark buildings in downtown Buffalo. Planning in progress. Stay tuned, Explore Buffalo will be sharing updates this summer! pic.twitter.com/PUSgQwQjtC — Explore Buffalo (@ExploreBuffalo) June 1, 2021

For a medium sized city, Buffalo's architecture is rather diverse, featuring structures from the 19th, 20th, and 21st century.

"Now keep in mind when a lot of these buildings were built, Buffalo was the eighth largest city in America, this was a city where superstar architects were coming to design some of their best projects - some of their biggest projects coming here to Buffalo," Hahn said. "We're also showcasing some newer buildings as well like the long shed at Canalside, some repurposed buildings like Seneca One Tower. So there's a lot of exciting new development we're going to show off on Saturday, too."

For more information, or to register for the event, click here.