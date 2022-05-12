Friends of Night People in need of clothing

They are looking for seasonal clothing, such as jeans, t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, socks, shoes and underwear.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friends of Night People need your help to fill up their closet with donations.

Friends of Night People say they are in need of adult clothing for their shelter.

They are looking for seasonal clothing, such as jeans, t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, socks, shoes and underwear.

You can drop off donations any day between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 394 Hudson Street.

Friends of Night People helps those that are in need, as well as the homeless in Buffalo. In addition to clothing, they also provide food, medical care and counseling.

For those in need, Friends of Night People serve dinner daily from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Breakfast is served Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

They also have a Food Pantry located at 161 Vermont Street. That is open Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. They will also accept donations of non-perishable food items.

If you would to help, or make a monetary donation, you can find more information on their website at: www.FriendsofNightPeople.com.