The Tool Library is looking for plate and glass donations

The Tool Library in the City of Buffalo is asking for donations in the form of plates, and glasses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In an effort to raise funds, and host a fun garden-themed event the Tool Library is throwing a 'Gather, Garden, + Grow' event on August 12 from 6pm - 8. The event is hosted by the Plot Flower Farm, and will be held at the Tool Library on Main Street in Buffalo.

The event is family friendly, and will include basket raffles, fresh cut flowers, garden tours, lawn games, silent auctions, and more.

In an effort to make the event, and future events as low waste as possible the Tool Library is asking for "dining ware" donations. It is their long-term goal to incorporate all this dining ware into their inventory after the event so members can organize their own low/no waste events in the future as well.

They are specifically looking for

Plates: 50

Glasses: 125

A wash station will be on-site for those using the reusable dining ware rather than disposable.

The Tool Library in Buffalo is a local non-profit that loans out tools to people looking to make updates to their homes without spending a lot of money. People pay a small annual fee for a membership, and are given access to over 3,000 different tools.