Donation drive to help families on Buffalo's east side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday, a few different groups came together for a food distribution drive on the east side of Buffalo.

It's yet another way to get fresh food and household items to families impacted by the ongoing closure of the Jefferson Avenue Tops in the wake of last month's mass shooting.

Tops is hoping to have it back open by the end of July.