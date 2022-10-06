Donation drive to help families on Buffalo's east side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday, a few different groups came together for a food distribution drive on the east side of Buffalo.
It's yet another way to get fresh food and household items to families impacted by the ongoing closure of the Jefferson Avenue Tops in the wake of last month's mass shooting.
Tops is hoping to have it back open by the end of July.
But for now, there's still a need for donations and help, which is why the Arab American Business Association and Buffalo Councilman Ulysees O. Wingo, Sr. decided to hold Friday's donation drive.