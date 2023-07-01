Donation drive held for family that lost 5 children in Dartmouth Avenue fire

Pastor Duane Price of Cornerstone Church Ministries has been leading the effort to help the Liggans family since the fatal fire on New Year's Eve.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been one week since four girls and one boy died as a result of a fire on Dartmouth Avenue.

The family lost everything and must now rebuild. The Liggans family pastor is trying to help the family heal, but also get the items they need.

Along with a GoFundMe, he opened up his church to collect items, and on Saturday, many people were coming in to give what they could.

"We're talking about losing everything and starting over," he said. "If all that we can do for them will make this start easier, especially when you're dealing with the loss of life."

People have been donating houseware goods, linens, and other necessary items, including diapers for the 7-month-old baby girl that survived.

Also on Saturday, a charity basketball tournament called "Battle of the Businesses" was held on Saturday afternoon to benefit the Liggans family.

The event was sponsored by Luxor and The Brothers restaurants. It was put together in less than a week with players from the area.

The organizer, Robert Cornelius, said he was moved to help while the children's grandmother, Lisa Liggans, remains hospitalized.