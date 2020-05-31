Donation & collection drives held in WNY over the weekend

Groups collected non-perishable food items and distributed face masks and sanitizer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Organizations throughout Western New York came together this weekend to help the community stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canisius High School held a food and paper product drive for the community. Non-perishable food and paper products were collected by the Canisius Campus Ministry Department. They will be taking the donations to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy in Buffalo and be distributed to families in need.

The drive filled an entire bus with donated items and collected over $300.00. The school plans to do another drive in August or September.