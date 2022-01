Don Patron Mexican Grill & Cantina signed a lease for 1669 Walden Ave., a 4,600-square-foot site owned by an affiliate of Benderson Development Co.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Mexican restaurant is coming to a former Ruby Tuesday site on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.

