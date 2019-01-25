LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Domino's Pizza is granting the City of Lockport $5000 to help pay for pothole repairs.

The grant is part of their Paving for Pizza program. The company is planning to grant funds to one city in all 50 states.

"We were looking at all the different ways our carry out pizzas and are pizzas that are delivered are affected and potholes were the big passion point," Dani Bulger told 2 On Your Side.

Bulger is a representative for Dominos and says that there have been hundreds of thousands of nominations for cities nationwide. Bulger did not have the exact number of nominations that were made for Lockport.

Domino's has already helped pave roads in cities like Burbank, California and Des Moines, Iowa. Along with these other cities, Lockport was chosen when customers went to Domino's website and nominated the city by entering the zip code.

"It's not the thing you want to win the vote on that but we'll take it," said Michael Hoffman. Hoffman is the Director of Highways and Parks for the City of Lockport. He's not too fond of the idea of Lockport being known for its potholes, however, he doesn't mind that Domino's want to help pay to patch them up.

Hoffman told 2 On Your Side that his department spends around $50,000 patching up potholes. The $5,000 would cover about 10% of what he needs to treat roads.

The Lockport Common Council still has to vote in February to accept the grant from Domino's Pizza. Hoffman and his team could begin making semi-permanent repairs in April when the weather begins to clear.