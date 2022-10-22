Domestic Violence Awareness Walk held for victims and survivors

Recovery Key Referral Supportive Services hosted the walk for victims and survivors.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to help get information out about resources there was a walk on Saturday lead by Recovery Key Referral and Supportive Services.

The walk was held in North Buffalo and was for victims and survivors.

Organizers say it's time to give a voice to women, men and children who become victims.

"We really want to give a voice to the people who feel they have no voice. There is so much fear and stigma behind domestic violence," Gloria Pagan, an event organizer said.

"I am a survivor of domestic violence, been there done that. There is a lot of women who have lost their life."

And men are victims too. There are resources to help, including Recovery Key Referral Supportive Services.

Also for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday that is expected to help strengthen protections for survivors of domestic violence and gender-based violence.

That package of bills includes laws that would report and seize the guns owned by someone who's the target of an order of protection, allow survivors of sexual assault to seal their voter registration information, and let survivors of domestic violence get out of shared utility contracts without a penalty.

"My administration is committed to eradicating domestic violence and supporting survivors - a mission that has been a lifelong journey for generations of women in my family," Hochul said.