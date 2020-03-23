GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee — An increased demand for items like cleaning supplies and paper products is leading Dollar General to ramp up its hiring.

The chain announced Monday it's looking to add up to 50,000 employees nationwide by the end of April to keep up with customer demand.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

Dollar General anticipates most of the new hires will be temporary; however, some may be kept on once the crisis passes.

Interested job-seekers can get more information here.

The store currently has 16,300 locations in 45 states employing more than 143,000 current workers.

