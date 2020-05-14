BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced on Thursday that it will be donating $16,000 in grants to local nonprofits that have a commitment to literacy programs.

Locally, the foundation is giving grants to Gerard Place, the Jamestown City School District and two Erie County Boys and Girls Clubs. Gerard Place will receive $10,000, the School District will be awarded $3,000. The Boys and Girls Club of the Northtowns will get $2,000 and the Boys and Girls Club of East Aurora will get $1,000.

"During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.”

The local grants are a part of a larger commitment by the foundation to award $8.6 million to support 970 nonprofits across the country. The foudnation is also accepting applications for Youth Literacy Grants until May 21. Those grants are used to support schools, libraries and other nonprofit organizations that focus on education and literacy of kids.

