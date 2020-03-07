Dogs found wandering Niagara County wildlife refuge

Four of them were discovered by hikers over the past week wandering the Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area.

Four dogs, three adults and a puppy, are doing well despite their ordeal after being found wandering the Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area.

Animal Control Officer Scott Wymyczak suspects the animals were dumped since they are not registered to anyone in the area and no one has come forward since they were found. The dogs were found in pairs, two on June 22 and two on June 29, all by hikers.

Wymyczak says the three adult dogs are poodle mixes and believed to be about two years old. The puppy, weighing just over four pounds, is believed to be a cocker spaniel mix. He said all were found in good health with the exception of two of them suffering from tick bites. He added the dogs appear to know each other and suspects they were most likely all dumped on the same day.

Two of the poodle mixes have been vetted and are now in the care of Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue. The other poodle mix and puppy will be vetted next week and most likely head to Diamonds in the Ruff as well according to Wymyczak. Click here to donate to their care.

The animal control officer said there are options available for those who can no longer care for an animal and urges anyone in that situation to contact their local SPCA or any of the numerous animal rescue organizations in and around WNY.