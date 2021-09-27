Dogs Are People, Too raises $3,000 for homeless dogs

The money raised will be given to Diamonds in the Ruff.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The first ever Dogs Are People, Too event got off to a solid start.

The event on Saturday in North Tonawanda aimed to raise money for homeless dogs. The dog friendly fundraiser collected $3,000 to be given to Diamonds in the Ruff, an Erie and Niagara counties based organization that fosters dogs.

Hundreds of dogs came out to the event this weekend to get a dog wash Clyde’s Feed & Animal Center, doggy tattoos from The Laundromutt, a doggy bag donated by Bellreng’s Towing & Automotive, and fun in the ball pit with Tailor Mayde Photography.