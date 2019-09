CASTILE, N.Y. — An adventurous dog is safe after a rescue from Letchworth Gorge Thursday.

The New York State Park Police shared the pictures on their Facebook page. They say 18-month-old beagle "Jossie" got loose in the gorge and they had to use a drone to track her down.

Officers and park workers eventually got a hold of her and got her to safety.

Police say it's a reminder why leashes are required in state parks.