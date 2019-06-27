LANCASTER, N.Y. — Plans for another dog park in Erie County were announced on Thursday.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz and members of Lancaster Unleashed were on hand for the announcement at Como Lake Park. It will be the third such space at an Erie County park, joining Black Rock Canal Park and Ellicott Creek Park.

"This new area will be a great space for dog lovers and their four-legged friends to enjoy some outdoors with others at Como Lake Park," Poloncarz said. "And I thank Parks Commissioner (Daniel) Rizzo, Legislator (John) Bruso, and our partners at Lancaster Unleashed for their hard work and perseverance in guiding this process."

Earlier this month, Lancaster Unleashed held a Fund the Fence campaign with the goal of raising enough money to fence in the proposed dog park at Como Lake Park.

The space will be 1.4 acres near the Bowen Road entrance to the park, near the park office and maintenance buildings. There will be bathrooms nearby and access to other utilities.

The Erie County Parks Department will handle surplus fencing and is now working with Lancaster Unleashed on site plans. Lancaster Unleashed will be responsible for the site's maintenance and upkeep.

A groundbreaking is planned for later this summer.

