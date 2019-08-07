TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The U.S. Census is coming in 2020, but another type of census will happen this week in Western New York.

Starting Monday, the Town of Tonawanda Police Department will conduct a dog census, taking inventory of canines throughout the town and the Village of Kenmore.

All dogs found will be checked for a valid license. If a dog is found without a license during the census, the owner will be given 15 days to get one.

Town of Tonawanda and Kenmore residents can acquire a dog license at the Town Clerk’s Office, at 2919 Delaware Avenue, Room 14.

