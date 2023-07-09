Dog, 2 cats die in 2-alarm house fire Sunday

Buffalo Fire personnel were called to 22 Troupe Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, after a fire began on the first floor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is assisting six people after a 2-alarm fire tore through a Buffalo home.

A relative of the family that lived in the home told 2 On Your Side that a dog and two cats died in the fire, adding that no people were inside the home when the fire started.

Damage to the house was estimated at $225,000, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson. Exposure damage at two nearby addresses caused another $135,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.