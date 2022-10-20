Myriad of voluminous documents regarding new Buffalo Bills Stadium ready for your perusal

Make sure you have plenty of time, however, if want to read them all.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of pages of documents have been released for public view regarding the new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

The volumes range from environmental studies, to guidelines regarding the potential recovery of artifacts and remains of indigenous people when construction on the new stadium is expected to commence in the spring of 2023.

One of the largest volumes (more than 1,600 pages) contains the results of studies of other potential stadium sites leading up to the decision by team's owners to construct the new stadium across Abbott Road from where the current home of the Bills, Highmark Stadium, is located.

There is also contained within the volumes additional renderings giving a glimpse at what the $1.5 billion, 60,000+ seat stadium will look like, how it will be laid out, and what will remain of the current stadium complex after the project is completed, hopefully in time for the 2026 NFL season.

A public meeting regarding the new stadium has been scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Orchard Park Community Activity Center. The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Erie County, New York State and the Buffalo Bills recently another extension to hammer out a final stadium agreement.

Part of the continued negotiations involve a community benefits agreement, which will lay out how the Bills will invest in Western New York.

On Wednesday, advocates from several community groups were at the site of the old Rockpile in the Fruit Belt calling on the Bills ownership to make those investments.