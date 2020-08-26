Doctor at ECMC charged for forcibly touching a female patient

Mark Fisher, 66, was arraigned Wednesday before Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan on one count of forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A physician working at the ECMC Outpatient Behavioral Health Center in Buffalo has been charged for forcibly touching a female patient, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney's office says Fisher allegedly "intentionally and forcibly touched the intimate parts of an adult female patient" at the ECMC Outpatient Behavioral Health Center in Buffalo on August 14, 2019.

Fisher was released on his own recognizance.