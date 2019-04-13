BUFFALO, N.Y. — April is Earth Month, and on Saturday, Lovejoy Discovery School is working to reduce waste.

The school at 161 Benzinger Street is hosting Dare to Repair, an event aimed at showing people how to fix broken items.

Experts will be at the school showing people how to fix and troubleshoot.

It runs from 9 a.m. until noon.

"It's a great way to reduce the amount of waste that goes into landfills while also saving money by not having to replace the broken item," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement.

Attendees will learn how to repair a wide range of items, including lamps, vacuum cleaners, toys, small appliances and clothing.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

City of Buffalo celebrates Earth Month with list of events

Here's what a solar eclipse looks like from Mars

Scientists reveal first ever image of a black hole