DMV warns New Yorkers of new phishing scam

The DMV says this is the latest scam in a series of text messaging phishing scams targeting people.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles are warning New York residents of a new scam to steal personal information.

This latest phishing scam sends people text messages claiming New York State is offering $1,500 in rebates as a result of the high fuel prices.

New Yorkers are being warned that the texts are fraudulent and designed to steal personal information and possibly installing malicious software on their computer or mobile device.

If you click on the link provided, you are brought to a website that is designed to look like the DMV's website and then asked to submit personal information.

“We want New Yorkers to be aware that these scams are out there, and we urge them to be vigilant if they receive any text message or email that seems suspicious,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder in a released statement. “DMV will not send you text messages asking for your personal information. If you aren’t sure if you received a phishing scam, you may contact us at dmv.sm.phishingattacks@dmv.ny.gov.”

The NYS Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) recommends the following tips to avoid being scammed:

Be cautious about all communications you receive, including those that purport to be from "trusted entities." Be careful when clicking any links contained within those messages. If in doubt, do not click.

Do not send your personal information via email. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through email.

Keep an eye out for telltale signs: poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, or the URL does not match that of the legitimate site.

Be wary of how much information you post online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam.