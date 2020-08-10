DMV urging residents to renew documents as extension comes to a close

During the height of the pandemic, the state gave a blanket extension to everybody whose documents expired. That extension is ending soon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to renew their documents that have expired during the pandemic, as the extension that was issued earlier this year is coming to a close.

Vehicle registrations and non-driver ID that expired during the pandemic received an extension, but after November 3 those expired documents will no longer be valid. Other documents like driver licenses, permits and vehicle inspections have been extended until at least November 3. In addition to that extension, the US Department of Homeland Security also extended the Real ID requirement until October of 2021.

Vehicle registrations and non-driver IDs can be renewed online, by clicking here. For those who are unable to do this online, there are a limited number of in-office reservations available.

The DMV is also encouraging everybody who is able to, that they renew their license online, by clicking here.

"The State took extraordinary steps to protect the health and safety of the public during the height of the COVID-19 health emergency including closing DMV offices and extending the validity of vital documents to reduce the burden on New Yorkers,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “As the extension for non-driver IDs and vehicle registrations sunsets, I encourage those who need to renew their documents to use our website; it is fast and easy to do. Those who need to schedule a road test, renew their driver license or get their vehicle inspected should not delay.”

For those going to renew a non-driver ID, they must have the following information.