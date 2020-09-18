DMV to expand permit tests and vehicle registrations as online transactions

The DMV says that any other transactions will be available in person by reservation only.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding online services for some programs.

The DMV has initiated a pilot program to offer the written learner permit tests for passenger cars (Class D) and motorcycles (Class M) online. They are also piloting a process to allow drivers in New York to register their vehicles online.

The DMV says these new online programs will hopefully make it easier to do business with the DMV from home, and allow the DMV to serve more people in person who cannot complete their transactions online.

"We always strive to adapt and modernize our services to better meet the needs of our customers and to make things safer as we battle the coronavirus. Offering these transactions online is more convenient and safer for those who need to get a permit or register a vehicle, and it allows us to free up more space in our offices to serve those who cannot do their transaction remotely," said New York State DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

"These online options will make it more convenient for New Yorkers to access the services they need, while reducing congestion in the DMV offices and helping continue our shared progress in stopping the spread of this virus," said Governor Cuomo.