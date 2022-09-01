DMV launches new online service to help customers access records

The 'Records Request Navigator' helps customers figure out what records they need and the best way to get them.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a new service aimed at saving customers time and money.

The 'Records Request Navigator' is a tool that will enable customers to figure out what records they need, the best way to get them and then how to get them. It will allow customers to request and pay for those records online rather than mailing a request. The service can be accessed through the department's website.

“As we continue to transform the DMV to be more efficient and responsive for the people we serve, we will be making more services and transactions available online, which is the quickest and most efficient way to do business with DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “The Records Request Navigator will not only make it easier for customers to request their driving, vehicle and other records, but will reduce the cost to them and DMV.”

Records that can be requested include accident records, traffic violation tickets, insurance records, license and registration suspension orders and license revocation orders. It can also be used to request DMV data and statistics.

Once you know the record you needs, you can request it online and have it mailed or delivered to a secure, online portal where it can be downloaded and printed. This method can reduce the risk of documents being lost in the mail. Requests are processed in five business days. If records are needed sooner, a customer can pay extra for express service.