DMV in Cheektowaga closed due to extreme weather

Severe winds caused a power outage in the plaza. The location will be closed Friday and Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you were hoping to register your car, Friday and Saturday will not be the days to do it.

The Erie County Auto Bureau says its Cheektowaga located in the George Urban Plaza is closed Friday and Saturday. Severe winds caused a power outage in the plaza.

If you had a reservation, you can visit erie.gov/clerk/autobureau and check your email for instructions.

Extreme Weather in Buffalo

2 On Your Side has the latest information on the severe weather happening on Friday, March 26 in Buffalo: