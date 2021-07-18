Division of Consumer Protection, DMV warning New Yorkers about text message phishing scam

Scammers use text message to get users to click on fraudulent link.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection and the Department of Motor Vehicles is warning New Yorkers of a text message phishing scheme.

Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to get access to data or sensitive personal information so it could to be used to commit identity theft or trick the victim into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.

The illegitimate text messages reference the Secretary of State NY Drivers License Facility and tells recipients they are required to update their data for their current NY drivers license.

Anyone who received such a text message should delete it right away.

To help protect against phishing or smishing scams, the NYS Office of Information Technology Services recommend the following precautions:

DO exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.

