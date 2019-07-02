BUFFALO, N.Y. — District attorneys across the state are stepping up their efforts to prosecute people committing acts of animal cruelty.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Wednesday that a statewide subcommittee has now been formed because of a disturbing number of animal abuse cases happening recently.

"We as a society now are recognizing that animals deserve this focus," he said. "They deserve the attention that law enforcement can give them properly, so that is why the 62 D.A.'s across the state voted unanimously to set up a subcommittee."

Flynn has appointed an assistant D.A. from his office to that subcommittee to work with statewide partners.