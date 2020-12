The project comes four months after the proposed Amazon distribution center was scrapped due to strong opposition from Grand Island residents.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Acquest Development Co. is planning a 1-million-plus-square-foot warehouse for the Grand Island parcel that was being considered by Amazon for a distribution center.

But there are many differences between the plans Acquest has filed and those for the formerly proposed Amazon center. A town review will begin Dec. 14.